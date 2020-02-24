Don’t Tell Me to Write More Love Poems

as if I’ve never been to the Taco Bell

on the beach at 9am

with a hooded man seated across from me

at a dirty table,

waiting for our number to be called—

as if I’ve never seen the sandy deck and

its walk-up window and wished

for more ode and less elegy in my life,

or written both with nothing but hot sauce

and a couple of napkins—

as if Pacifica is ever without fog, or as if

I am ever without fog, as if when he

looked at me and tugged the cords

of his sweatshirt it meant something

other than warmth—

as if I’ve never heard the dirge

of a sunset at this same table,

the fear of being found out or let go

as palpable as an egg taco made

probably, definitely

entirely out of powder and hot water—

as if the crunch of a quesadilla

can only burn the mouth of someone

not in love at the Taco Bell

on the beach—

as if I haven’t both not been in love

and been in love,

as if I haven’t felt the latter beat the former

every goddamn time.

Jiordan Castle is author of the chapbook All His Breakable Things. Winner of the 2018 Pigeon Pages essay contest and a Pushcart Prize nominee, her work has appeared in New Ohio Review, Third Point Press, Vinyl, and elsewhere. She is a regular contributor to the LA-based food and culture magazine Compound Butter and lives in New York City with a pug named Hacksaw.